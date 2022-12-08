Overview

Dr. Michael Trujillo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Flagstaff, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Flagstaff Medical Center and Verde Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Trujillo works at Northern AZ Gastroenterology in Flagstaff, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Nausea and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.