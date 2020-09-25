See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Corpus Christi, TX
Dr. Michael Tschickardt, MD

Pain Medicine
3.0 (46)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Tschickardt, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med.

Dr. Tschickardt works at Coastal Bend Pain Management in Corpus Christi, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Coastal Bend Pain Management
    7101 Williams Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78412 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (361) 854-1910
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Sep 25, 2020
    I was with Dr.M.Tschickardt for years and he has been one of the best pain management doctors I’ve ever had, Unfortunately I had to move and I can no longer see him if only I lived a little bit closer I could still be his patient.
    Sep 25, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Michael Tschickardt, MD
    About Dr. Michael Tschickardt, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1477565208
    Education & Certifications

    • Wake Forest U/Nc Bapt Hospital
    • Orlando Regional Medical Center
    • Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med
    • University of South Florida
    • Pain Medicine
