Dr. Michael Tuchman, MD

Psychiatry
3.6 (21)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Tuchman, MD

Dr. Michael Tuchman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center.

Dr. Tuchman works at Palm Beach Neurological Center in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They frequently treat conditions like EEG (Electroencephalogram) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tuchman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cardiac Institute of the Palm Beaches PA
    3355 Burns Rd Ste 201, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 694-1010
  2. 2
    Palm Beach Neurological Center
    3365 Burns Rd Ste 203, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 694-1010

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jupiter Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • John Hancock
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • United Healthcare Life Insurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 07, 2022
    Thoroughly educational.pleasant and caring doctor. On time and took his time testing me.
    — Dec 07, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Tuchman, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 49 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1396822144
    Education & Certifications

    • Tulane University
    • NC Meml Hosp
    • University of Florida
    • Neurology and Psychiatry
