Overview of Dr. Michael Tuchman, MD

Dr. Michael Tuchman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center.



Dr. Tuchman works at Palm Beach Neurological Center in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They frequently treat conditions like EEG (Electroencephalogram) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.