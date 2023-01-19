Overview of Dr. Michael Tucker, MD

Dr. Michael Tucker, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbus, GA. They graduated from Alabama Sports Medicine Institute and is affiliated with Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital, St. Francis - Emory Healthcare and Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center.



Dr. Tucker works at The Hughston Clinic, P.C. in Columbus, GA with other offices in Auburn, AL, Dothan, AL, Lagrange, GA, Leesburg, GA and Phenix City, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Limb Pain and Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.