Dr. Turk has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Turk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Turk, MD
Dr. Michael Turk, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in State College, PA. They graduated from VIRGINIA BEACH CITY PUBLIC SCHOOLS / SCHOOL OF PRACTICAL NURSING and is affiliated with Mount Nittany Medical Center.
Dr. Turk's Office Locations
Barbara Ziff Ratner320 Rolling Ridge Dr Ste 100, State College, PA 16801 Directions (814) 867-0670
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Nittany Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Have been going to him for multiple years, and I definitely recommend him. He has his quirks, but he's worth it.
About Dr. Michael Turk, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA BEACH CITY PUBLIC SCHOOLS / SCHOOL OF PRACTICAL NURSING
Dr. Turk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Turk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Turk. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turk.
