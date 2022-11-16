Dr. Michael Turner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Turner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Turner, MD
Dr. Michael Turner, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lewisville, TX. They completed their fellowship with University Of Chicago Med Center
Dr. Turner works at
Dr. Turner's Office Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Neurosurgery Pllc1700 FM 544 Ste 100, Lewisville, TX 75056 Directions (972) 394-4600Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
- Carrollton Regional Medical Center
- Medical City Plano
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- Texas True Choice
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Turner?
Dr Michael Turner saved my life! After being diagnosed with a very large meningioma tumor, Dr Turner and his incredible staff swiftly took the reins. He and his team have taken care of everything from the initial surgery to followup visits, lab work, and MRI visits. Sherry and the rest of the team have gone above and beyond in ensuring I received the best care during this process. Dr Turner is a brilliant neurosurgeon and his brilliance is reflected in his surgical team and his staff. They are the best of the best! I can not over state the extraordinary care I’ve received (and continue to receive)! I am forever indebted to Dr Turner, Sherry and the rest of the staff at Comprehensive Neurosurgery!
About Dr. Michael Turner, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1225282163
Education & Certifications
- University Of Chicago Med Center
- University of Chicago
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Turner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Turner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Turner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Turner works at
Dr. Turner has seen patients for Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, Subdural Hemorrhage and Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Turner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Turner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Turner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Turner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.