Overview

Dr. Michael Tushla, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Santa Paula, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital, St. John's Regional Medical Center, Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura and Ventura County Medical Center.



Dr. Tushla works at Identity Medical Group (Dignity Health Medical Group) in Santa Paula, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.