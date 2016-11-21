Dr. Michael Ujiki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ujiki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Ujiki, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Ujiki, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.
Locations
NorthShore University HealthSystem1000 Central St Ste 800, Evanston, IL 60201 Directions (847) 570-1700
Kellogg Cancer Center2650 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL 60201 Directions (847) 570-1700
Northshore Center for Medical Genetics - Personalized Medicine - Medical Genetics2050 Pfingsten Rd Ste 128, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 570-1700
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Glenbrook Hospital
- Highland Park Hospital
- Skokie Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I first went to Dr. Ujiki as a referral from my general doctor, Jory Natkin. I trust Dr Natkin without question. Dr Ujiki discussed different bariatric surgery: Gastric Bypass & Loop DS. With Dr Ujiki's guidance I decided on Loop DS. Unfortunately, I had reflux. Dr Ujiki explained that reflux gets worse w/Loop DS and actually gets better w/RNY. We switched. My surgery went great! I am only 4 weeks in & I've never felt better! Everything about my experience with Dr Ujiki is excellent!
About Dr. Michael Ujiki, MD
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Japanese
Education & Certifications
- Legacy Good Samaritan Hospital and Med Center
- Northwestern University McGaw Medical Center
- Northwestern University Medical School
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
