Dr. Michael Ujiki, MD

General Surgery
4.2 (19)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Ujiki, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.

Dr. Ujiki works at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Evanston, IL with other offices in Glenview, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Inguinal Hernia and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    NorthShore University HealthSystem
    1000 Central St Ste 800, Evanston, IL 60201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 570-1700
  2
    Kellogg Cancer Center
    2650 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL 60201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 570-1700
  3
    Northshore Center for Medical Genetics - Personalized Medicine - Medical Genetics
    2050 Pfingsten Rd Ste 128, Glenview, IL 60026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 570-1700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Evanston Hospital
  • Glenbrook Hospital
  • Highland Park Hospital
  • Skokie Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gallstones
Inguinal Hernia
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Inguinal Hernia
Cholecystitis and Gallstones

Gallstones Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cyst
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Foregut Disorders Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Leukemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Leukemia
Leukemia, T-Cell, Acute Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    Nov 21, 2016
    I first went to Dr. Ujiki as a referral from my general doctor, Jory Natkin. I trust Dr Natkin without question. Dr Ujiki discussed different bariatric surgery: Gastric Bypass & Loop DS. With Dr Ujiki's guidance I decided on Loop DS. Unfortunately, I had reflux. Dr Ujiki explained that reflux gets worse w/Loop DS and actually gets better w/RNY. We switched. My surgery went great! I am only 4 weeks in & I've never felt better! Everything about my experience with Dr Ujiki is excellent!
    Jeff Asquith in Palatine, IL — Nov 21, 2016
    About Dr. Michael Ujiki, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, Japanese
    • 1598923047
    Education & Certifications

    • Legacy Good Samaritan Hospital and Med Center
    • Northwestern University McGaw Medical Center
    • Northwestern University Medical School
    • Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

