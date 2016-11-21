Overview

Dr. Michael Ujiki, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.



Dr. Ujiki works at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Evanston, IL with other offices in Glenview, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Inguinal Hernia and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.