See All Otolaryngologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Michael Underbrink, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Michael Underbrink, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (47)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Underbrink, MD

Dr. Michael Underbrink, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UT Health Science Center Houston and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Underbrink works at Houston Ear, Nose & Throat Clinic in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Underbrink's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Ear Nose & Throat
    915 Gessner Rd Ste 280, Houston, TX 77024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 649-7000
    Monday
    8:15am - 4:45pm
    Tuesday
    8:15am - 4:45pm
    Wednesday
    8:15am - 4:45pm
    Thursday
    8:15am - 4:45pm
    Friday
    8:15am - 4:45pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Outer Ear Infection
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Dysphagia
Outer Ear Infection
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Dysphagia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Laryngopharyngeal Reflux Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Professional Voice Disorders Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Reflux Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Snoring
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Spasmodic Dysphonia Chevron Icon
Swallowing Disorders Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Voice Disorders Chevron Icon
Zenker's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Underbrink?

    Jun 28, 2022
    If your looking for a doctor; Dr. Underbrink is the person I recommend. Confident and knows his practice! The staff at this location on Gessner, goes out of their way to help. They genuinely care. I had a serious life threatening condition and Dr. Underbrink and his staff were their every step of the way. They made it easy setting appointments with the hospitals and many other things! When I had questions and concerns they answered all my questions. Thank you for all you guys do!
    PLozano — Jun 28, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Underbrink, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Underbrink, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Underbrink to family and friends

    Dr. Underbrink's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Underbrink

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Underbrink, MD.

    About Dr. Michael Underbrink, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609951383
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Washington Medical Center, Seattle
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UT Health Science Center Houston
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Texas A&M University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Underbrink, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Underbrink is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Underbrink has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Underbrink has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Underbrink works at Houston Ear, Nose & Throat Clinic in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Underbrink’s profile.

    Dr. Underbrink has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection, Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Underbrink on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Underbrink. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Underbrink.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Underbrink, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Underbrink appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Michael Underbrink, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.