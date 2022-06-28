Overview of Dr. Michael Underbrink, MD

Dr. Michael Underbrink, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UT Health Science Center Houston and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Underbrink works at Houston Ear, Nose & Throat Clinic in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.