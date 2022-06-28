Dr. Michael Underbrink, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Underbrink is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Underbrink, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Underbrink, MD
Dr. Michael Underbrink, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UT Health Science Center Houston and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Underbrink's Office Locations
Houston Ear Nose & Throat915 Gessner Rd Ste 280, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (281) 649-7000Monday8:15am - 4:45pmTuesday8:15am - 4:45pmWednesday8:15am - 4:45pmThursday8:15am - 4:45pmFriday8:15am - 4:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
If your looking for a doctor; Dr. Underbrink is the person I recommend. Confident and knows his practice! The staff at this location on Gessner, goes out of their way to help. They genuinely care. I had a serious life threatening condition and Dr. Underbrink and his staff were their every step of the way. They made it easy setting appointments with the hospitals and many other things! When I had questions and concerns they answered all my questions. Thank you for all you guys do!
About Dr. Michael Underbrink, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Washington Medical Center, Seattle
- University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
- UT Health Science Center Houston
- Texas A&M University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Underbrink has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Underbrink accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Underbrink has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Underbrink has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection, Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Underbrink on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Underbrink. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Underbrink.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Underbrink, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Underbrink appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.