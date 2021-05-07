Dr. Michael Unger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Unger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Unger, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Unger, MD
Dr. Michael Unger, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Smyrna, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital.
Dr. Unger works at
Dr. Unger's Office Locations
-
1
Allison Peklansky Do2540 Windy Hl Rd, Smyrna, GA 30080 Directions (770) 644-1570
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Unger?
If you want a doc who cares and listens this one is the right one for you. impressed for sure!
About Dr. Michael Unger, MD
- Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1316995608
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Unger has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Unger accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Unger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Unger works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Unger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Unger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Unger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Unger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.