Overview of Dr. Michael Unger, MD

Dr. Michael Unger, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Smyrna, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital.



Dr. Unger works at Allison Peklansky DO in Smyrna, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.