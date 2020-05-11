Overview of Dr. Michael Unger, MD

Dr. Michael Unger, MD is a Pulmonologist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Unger works at Jefferson Pulmonary Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Cough, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.