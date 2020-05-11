Dr. Michael Unger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Unger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Unger, MD
Dr. Michael Unger, MD is a Pulmonologist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Jefferson Pulmonary Associates834 Walnut St Ste 650, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- Intergroup
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Private HealthCare Systems
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Treat me at doc chase and I continue to see e him at Jefferson. Very knowledgeable and complete everything in 11 day scan and exams recommend very highly
- Pulmonary Disease
- 52 years of experience
- English, French, Hebrew, Polish and Russian
- Male
- 1750304465
- Cornell-Ny Hosp
- Mt Sinai Med Sers
- Detroit Genl Hosp
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
