Dr. Michael Valladares, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Valladares, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, Homestead Hospital and Keralty Hospital Miami.
Dr. Valladares works at
Locations
Digestive Medicine Associates2140 W 68th St Ste 300, Hialeah, FL 33016 Directions (305) 822-4107
Robert F Deluca MD3133 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 822-4107Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Digestive Medicine Associates, LLP18044 NW 6th St Ste 104, Pembroke Pines, FL 33029 Directions (305) 822-4107
Vasconcello-cohen M.d PA11880 SW 40th St Ste 216, Miami, FL 33175 Directions (305) 822-4107Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Gastro Health - Kendall at Baptist Medical Arts Building8950 N Kendall Dr Ste 306W, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 596-9966
GastroMed - Atrium Medical Office Building at Kendall Regional11760 SW 40th St Ste 403, Miami, FL 33175 Directions (305) 402-4563
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- Homestead Hospital
- Keralty Hospital Miami
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- Preferred Care Partners
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I’m so happy I finally found Dr. Valladares. He is super informative and knowledgeable on all things GI. He’s super patient with all my questions and his office is great too. Before coming here I had terrible GI issues for about 6 years, and for years I have been in and out of offices with no relief.... I finally found a doc who was able to pinpoint my issues and more importantly prevent any flare ups.
About Dr. Michael Valladares, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1407167430
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology
- Nova Seastern University, College of Osteopathic Medicine
- NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
- Florida International University
- Gastroenterology
