Dr. Michael Valle, DO
Overview
Dr. Michael Valle, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus and Kettering Health Miamisburg.
Locations
Alliance Gyn Oncology1975 Miamisburg Centerville Rd Ste A, Dayton, OH 45459 Directions (937) 439-6186
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Kettering Health Miamisburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
- Butler Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
- First Health
- Flora Midwest (PPOM)
- Galaxy Health Network
- GENERAL
- Health Span
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Nationwide
- Ohio Health Choice
- PHCS
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Valle?
I see Dr Valle for sleep apnea but the last check up, I brought up an issue that I thought was neurological and he was very kind and patient in listening to me and recommending follow up with testing and another very good doctor. I was really greatful and relieved he took time for this. He has always been on time for appointments and explains what I need to do.
About Dr. Michael Valle, DO
- Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Garden City Osteopathic Hospital
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Michigan State University
- Neurology and Neurophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Valle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Valle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Valle works at
Dr. Valle has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Sleep-Related Leg Cramp and Insomnia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Valle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Valle. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valle.
