Overview

Dr. Michael Valle, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus and Kettering Health Miamisburg.



Dr. Valle works at Dayton Center For Neurological Disorders in Dayton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Sleep-Related Leg Cramp and Insomnia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.