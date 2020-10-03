Dr. Michael Vanness, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vanness is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Vanness, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Vanness, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Canton, OH. They completed their fellowship with National Naval Medical Center
Locations
Gastroenterology Specialists, Inc.2726 Fulton Dr NW, Canton, OH 44718 Directions (330) 455-5011
Hospital Affiliations
- Aultman Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My husband had a colonoscopy today by Dr.VanNess. Between the two of us we have had 6 colonoscopies total over the last several years by Dr VanNess. He has always taken great care of us and explained everything very well. We are very pleased with him.
About Dr. Michael Vanness, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Chinese and French
- 1972509065
Education & Certifications
- National Naval Medical Center
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vanness has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vanness accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vanness has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vanness has seen patients for Crohn's Disease, Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vanness on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vanness speaks Chinese and French.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Vanness. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vanness.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vanness, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vanness appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.