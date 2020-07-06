See All Podiatric Surgeons in Dallas, TX
Dr. Michael Vanpelt, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
3.9 (7)
Map Pin Small Dallas, TX
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Vanpelt, DPM

Dr. Michael Vanpelt, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. 

They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture, Ankle Fracture and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vanpelt's Office Locations

  1. 1
    1801 Inwood Rd Wa4 306, Dallas, TX 75390 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 645-3300
  2. 2
    William P Clements Jr Univ Hosp
    6201 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 633-5555

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Fracture
Ankle Fracture
Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture
Ankle Fracture
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Calcaneus Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 06, 2020
    Dr. VanPelt is a great doctor and surgeon. I had foot reconstruction and he did such a wonderful job I took my son to him for high ankle surgery. I am going back to him for ankle replacement surgery. I completely trust him and his fellow surgeons. VanPelt listens well, and explains everything. He is personable and has a great bedside manner. Even though he hasn’t seen my son lately, he still asks after him often.
    C. Pollard — Jul 06, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michael Vanpelt, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174749915
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Vanpelt, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vanpelt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vanpelt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vanpelt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vanpelt has seen patients for Foot Fracture, Ankle Fracture and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vanpelt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Vanpelt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vanpelt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vanpelt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vanpelt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

