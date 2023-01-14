Overview

Dr. Michael Van Vliet, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lakewood Ranch, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from Albany Med Coll|Dartmouth College School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital, HCA Florida Blake Hospital, HCA Florida Kendall Hospital and Lakewood Ranch Medical Center.



Dr. Van Vliet works at Burn Centers of Florida in Lakewood Ranch, FL with other offices in Bradenton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Burn Injuries, Skin Grafts and Bedsores along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.