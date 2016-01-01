Overview

Dr. Michael Varallo, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Ho Ho Kus, NJ. They specialize in Dentistry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Fairleigh and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.



Dr. Varallo works at HoHoKus Dental Associates in Ho Ho Kus, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.