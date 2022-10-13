Overview of Dr. Michael Varenhorst, MD

Dr. Michael Varenhorst, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center.



Dr. Varenhorst works at Vitreo-Retinal Consultants in Wichita, KS with other offices in Garden City, KS, Independence, KS and Salina, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Endophthalmitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.