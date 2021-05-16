See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Temecula, CA
Dr. Michael Vargas, MD

Internal Medicine
3.2 (17)
51 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Vargas, MD

Dr. Michael Vargas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Temecula, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Buenos Aires / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Rancho Springs Medical Center.

Dr. Vargas works at Donald Woo Lee M.d. A Professional Corp. in Temecula, CA with other offices in Menifee, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vargas' Office Locations

    Donald Woo Lee M.d. A Professional Corp.
    27555 Ynez Rd Ste 105, Temecula, CA 92591 (951) 223-8595
    29826 Haun Rd Ste 203, Menifee, CA 92586 (951) 679-3131

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rancho Springs Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wheezing
Heart Disease
Shortness of Breath
Wheezing
Heart Disease
Shortness of Breath

Wheezing Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    May 16, 2021
    Best Doctor ever. Literally saved my life several times. Not afraid to say, I don't know, but will find the answer. However, his knowledge is massive, his heart is bigger...no pun intended.
    Reginald Wadlington — May 16, 2021
    About Dr. Michael Vargas, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1710926282
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Buenos Aires / Faculty of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

