Dr. Michael Vaughn, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Vaughn, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Central Baptist Hospital.
Locations
Alamo Asthma And Allergy Associates115 Gallery Cir Ste 200, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 499-0033
Hospital Affiliations
- North Central Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Michael Vaughn ("Dr. Mike") is simply AMAZING! The allergy testing he recommended has literally changed (and saved) my life. I'm forever appreciative of this very fine physician who is exceptionally approachable, talented, and generous with his time during office visits. He's quite likely THE BEST out there. Staff is wonderful, too. Many, many thanks!! :)
About Dr. Michael Vaughn, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Univ. Tx Health Science Center-San Antonio
- Usaf Hospital Wilford Hall
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- St. Bonaventure University, Olean, N.Y.
