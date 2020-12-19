Overview

Dr. Michael Vavrik, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Carrollton, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from CARDINAL STRITCH COLLEGE and is affiliated with Higgins General Hospital, Tanner Medical Center - Carrollton, Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica and Wellstar Douglas Hospital.



Dr. Vavrik works at West Georgia Center For DBT/END in Carrollton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Lipid Disorders, Hyperlipidemia and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.