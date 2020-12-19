Dr. Michael Vavrik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vavrik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Vavrik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Vavrik, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Carrollton, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from CARDINAL STRITCH COLLEGE and is affiliated with Higgins General Hospital, Tanner Medical Center - Carrollton, Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica and Wellstar Douglas Hospital.
Dr. Vavrik works at
Locations
-
1
Raphael Loutoby MD PC410 Dixie St, Carrollton, GA 30117 Directions (678) 796-0681
Hospital Affiliations
- Higgins General Hospital
- Tanner Medical Center - Carrollton
- Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica
- Wellstar Douglas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vavrik?
If you have diabetes then you need to see Dr. Vavrik!
About Dr. Michael Vavrik, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1003915158
Education & Certifications
- CARDINAL STRITCH COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vavrik has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vavrik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vavrik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vavrik works at
Dr. Vavrik has seen patients for Lipid Disorders, Hyperlipidemia and Dyslipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vavrik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Vavrik. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vavrik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vavrik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vavrik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.