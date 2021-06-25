See All Oncologists in Peoria, IL
Dr. Michael Veeder, MD

Medical Oncology
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Veeder, MD

Dr. Michael Veeder, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Peoria, IL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Blessing Hospital, Graham Hospital Association, Mason District Hospital, McDonough District Hospital, Memorial Hospital, Osf Holy Family Medical Center, OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center, OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, OSF St. Mary Medical Center, Pekin Memorial Hospital, Proctor Hospital, Sarah D Culbertson Memorial Hospital and UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Veeder works at Illinois Cancer Care in Peoria, IL with other offices in Carthage, IL and Macomb, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Veeder's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Illinois Cancercare
    8940 N Wood Sage Rd, Peoria, IL 61615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (309) 243-3000
  2. 2
    Memorial Medical Clinic Carthage
    1450 N COUNTY ROAD 2050 E, Carthage, IL 62321 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (309) 243-3000
  3. 3
    501 E Grant St Ste 1, Macomb, IL 61455 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (309) 833-3503
  4. 4
    Methodist Medical Center of Illinois
    221 NE GLEN OAK AVE, Peoria, IL 61636 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (309) 671-8747

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Blessing Hospital
  • Graham Hospital Association
  • Mason District Hospital
  • McDonough District Hospital
  • Memorial Hospital
  • Osf Holy Family Medical Center
  • OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center
  • OSF Saint Francis Medical Center
  • OSF St. Mary Medical Center
  • Pekin Memorial Hospital
  • Proctor Hospital
  • Sarah D Culbertson Memorial Hospital
  • UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Histoplasmosis
Bacterial Sepsis
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Histoplasmosis
Bacterial Sepsis
Bone Marrow Biopsy

Treatment frequency



Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 25, 2021
    Dr Veeder was very caring and extremely educated going through my husbands Cancer . He was treated for 14 years. Treatments were given as well as stem cell transplant. I do not believe my husband would have had any better care. He had Multiple Myeloma. My husband said I wish I could see him again.
    About Dr. Michael Veeder, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568463305
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • YALE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Infectious Disease, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
