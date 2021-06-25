Overview of Dr. Michael Veeder, MD

Dr. Michael Veeder, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Peoria, IL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Blessing Hospital, Graham Hospital Association, Mason District Hospital, McDonough District Hospital, Memorial Hospital, Osf Holy Family Medical Center, OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center, OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, OSF St. Mary Medical Center, Pekin Memorial Hospital, Proctor Hospital, Sarah D Culbertson Memorial Hospital and UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Veeder works at Illinois Cancer Care in Peoria, IL with other offices in Carthage, IL and Macomb, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.