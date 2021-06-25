Dr. Michael Veeder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Veeder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Veeder, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Veeder, MD
Dr. Michael Veeder, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Peoria, IL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Blessing Hospital, Graham Hospital Association, Mason District Hospital, McDonough District Hospital, Memorial Hospital, Osf Holy Family Medical Center, OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center, OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, OSF St. Mary Medical Center, Pekin Memorial Hospital, Proctor Hospital, Sarah D Culbertson Memorial Hospital and UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Veeder's Office Locations
Illinois Cancercare8940 N Wood Sage Rd, Peoria, IL 61615 Directions (309) 243-3000
Memorial Medical Clinic Carthage1450 N COUNTY ROAD 2050 E, Carthage, IL 62321 Directions (309) 243-3000
- 3 501 E Grant St Ste 1, Macomb, IL 61455 Directions (309) 833-3503
Methodist Medical Center of Illinois221 NE GLEN OAK AVE, Peoria, IL 61636 Directions (309) 671-8747
Hospital Affiliations
- Blessing Hospital
- Graham Hospital Association
- Mason District Hospital
- McDonough District Hospital
- Memorial Hospital
- Osf Holy Family Medical Center
- OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center
- OSF Saint Francis Medical Center
- OSF St. Mary Medical Center
- Pekin Memorial Hospital
- Proctor Hospital
- Sarah D Culbertson Memorial Hospital
- UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Veeder was very caring and extremely educated going through my husbands Cancer . He was treated for 14 years. Treatments were given as well as stem cell transplant. I do not believe my husband would have had any better care. He had Multiple Myeloma. My husband said I wish I could see him again.
About Dr. Michael Veeder, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Infectious Disease, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
