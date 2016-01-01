Overview

Dr. Michael Velarde, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pismo Beach, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Velarde works at Dignity Health Urgent Care - Pismo Beach in Pismo Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.