Overview of Dr. Michael Vender, MD

Dr. Michael Vender, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.



Dr. Vender works at Chicago Medical Services LLC in Arlington Heights, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

