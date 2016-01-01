Overview of Dr. Michael Venditto, DO

Dr. Michael Venditto, DO is a Pulmonologist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Venditto works at Parenti/Venditto in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.