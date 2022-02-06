Dr. Venezia has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Venezia, DO
Overview of Dr. Michael Venezia, DO
Dr. Michael Venezia, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Clearwater, FL.
Dr. Venezia works at
Dr. Venezia's Office Locations
Orthopedic Specialties of Tampa Bay Dme1011 Jeffords St Bldg D, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 446-5993
Largo Hospital Medicine201 14th St SW, Largo, FL 33770 Directions (727) 588-5200Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Vevezia very easy to talk to very professional. He makes you feel very comfortable. He's an exceptional surgeon. I've had back pains that's increased the last year or so however before I got appointment with Dr Venezia X-rays and MRI was done I needed more surgery to remove the hardware that had came loose & to stabilize my vertebrates. It's been a rough road. Now 1 yr. walking is becoming easier & less pain. I can see the light at the end of the tunnel & it's very hopeful. My surgery wasn't easy for the doctor nor for me. But thank God For Dr V he's done an excellent job. He takes time to explain you never feel rushed. I felt very safe in his hands. I've had back pain since birth. I'm in my 70s & the pain isn't severe like it was. Not going to lie I still have some pain but I think God everyday it has improved & continues to improve daily. If you have back or hip pain etc please go see Dr Michael Vennezia. Remember all surgeries have a risk. But you're good hands with Dr V
About Dr. Michael Venezia, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1356757512
Dr. Venezia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Venezia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Venezia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Venezia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Venezia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Venezia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.