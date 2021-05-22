See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Thousand Oaks, CA
Dr. Michael Vercillo, MD

Sports Medicine
4.6 (37)
Map Pin Small Thousand Oaks, CA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Michael Vercillo, MD

Dr. Michael Vercillo, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They graduated from Georgetown University Hospital and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Vercillo works at John M. Delgado, MD in Thousand Oaks, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Vercillo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gary A Pattee A Medical Corp.
    375 Rolling Oaks Dr Ste 200, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 254-3724
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Los Robles Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Meniscus Surgery
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Meniscus Surgery

Treatment frequency



Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Total Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 22, 2021
    Dr. Vercillo treats my knee with PRP and it lasts a long time. He is kind, knowledgeable, personable, caring, and has a good sense of humor. I recommend him highly. I have never felt like I was in a "medical factory" where they spend very little time with you.
    Lonnie Gordon — May 22, 2021
    About Dr. Michael Vercillo, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376767723
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Kerlan Jobe Orthopedic Clinic
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Southern California
    Residency
    Internship
    • Los Angeles County - University of Southern California Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University Hospital
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Vercillo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vercillo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vercillo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vercillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vercillo works at John M. Delgado, MD in Thousand Oaks, CA. View the full address on Dr. Vercillo’s profile.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Vercillo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vercillo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vercillo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vercillo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

