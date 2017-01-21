Overview of Dr. Michael Verdi, DPM

Dr. Michael Verdi, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They completed their residency with Saint Barnabas Medical Center



Dr. Verdi works at Foot Health Center in West Orange, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.