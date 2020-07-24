See All Spine Surgeons in Beavercreek, OH
Dr. Michael Verdon, DO

Orthopedic Spine Surgery
4.3 (21)
Accepting new patients

Dr. Michael Verdon, DO is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Beavercreek, OH. They completed their residency with Michigan State University St. John-Providence

Dr. Verdon works at Dayton Neurologic Associates in Beavercreek, OH with other offices in Dayton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Verdon's Office Locations

    Dayton Neurologic Associates
    2587 Commons Blvd Ste 110, Beavercreek, OH 45431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 797-3137
    Dayton Neurologic Associates
    8805 N Main St, Dayton, OH 45415 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 797-3137
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Miami Valley Hospital

Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Spondylolisthesis
Back Pain
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Spondylolisthesis
Back Pain

Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Osteoporotic Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sciatica
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • HealthSmart
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Ohio Health Choice
    • Paramount
    • PHCS
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 24, 2020
    I was in pain and could hardly walk when Dr. Verdon performed a laminectomy on my L4 and L5. I am totally free from pain and have no trouble walking. Great doctor!
    — Jul 24, 2020
    About Dr. Michael Verdon, DO

    • Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    • English
    • 1427276948
    Residency
    • Michigan State University St. John-Providence
