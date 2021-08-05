Dr. Michael Verni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Verni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Verni, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Verni, MD
Dr. Michael Verni, MD is an Urology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Verni works at
Dr. Verni's Office Locations
Urology Center653 N Town Center Dr Ste 302, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Directions (702) 212-3428
Hospital Affiliations
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Culinary Health Fund
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
If you have a large prostate (BPH) and have difficulty urinating--Dr. Verni is the person you should see. The surgery, called TURP that he performed on me was flawless--no infection followed and I am now peeing again like a teenager(and I'm 78 years old). His staff and assistants are also doing their jobs with professionalism. I could not say more.
About Dr. Michael Verni, MD
- Urology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1376516864
Education & Certifications
- University of Nebraska Medical Center
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Urology
Dr. Verni has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Verni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Verni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Verni works at
Dr. Verni has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Verni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Verni speaks Russian.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Verni. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Verni.
