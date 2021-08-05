Overview of Dr. Michael Verni, MD

Dr. Michael Verni, MD is an Urology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Verni works at Urology Center in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.