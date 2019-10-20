Dr. Michael Vesali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vesali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Vesali, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Vesali, MD
Dr. Michael Vesali, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Anderson County Hospital, Saint Luke's East Hospital, Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City, Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road and Saint Luke's South Hospital.
Dr. Vesali's Office Locations
Saint Luke's Neurology4400 Broadway Blvd Ste 520, Kansas City, MO 64111 Directions (816) 960-7600Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Anderson County Hospital
- Saint Luke's East Hospital
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
- Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road
- Saint Luke's South Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Vesali for almost 2 years. He has a subtle sense of humor, and is very direct and to the point. His goal is to help you with your diagnosis, but because sleep science is so complex, he has to ask 8 million questions to get to the root of the issue. My first visit I tried to rationalize my behaviors and problems. He bluntly told me, "No excuses. I can't help you if you don't listen and only make excuses. You have to promise to follow my recommendations for 3 months, and see what difference it makes. This won't go away overnight." He was right. He also referred me to another provider who could assist with my stress and anxiety. If you want someone to vent to, Dr. Vesali is not for you. If you want someone who can diagnose you and then guide you down the right path, he is wonderful. Be prepared to listen, and keep an open mind, and answer all the questions honestly without making excuses.
About Dr. Michael Vesali, MD
- Neurology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1942205703
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wi Hospital And Cli
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
Dr. Vesali has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vesali accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vesali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vesali has seen patients for Dementia, Sleep Apnea and Sleep-Related Leg Cramp, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vesali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Vesali. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vesali.
