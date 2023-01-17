Overview of Dr. Michael Vick, MD

Dr. Michael Vick, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Woodstock, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.



Dr. Vick works at David Parks MD in Woodstock, GA with other offices in Hiram, GA and Marietta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.