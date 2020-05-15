See All Podiatrists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Michael Vickers, DPM

Podiatry
4.8 (19)
Map Pin Small Seattle, WA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Michael Vickers, DPM

Dr. Michael Vickers, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Seattle, WA. 

Dr. Vickers works at West Seattle Foot & Ankle Clinic in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vickers' Office Locations

    West Seattle Foot Ankle Clinic Pllc
    4520 42nd Ave SW Ste 33, Seattle, WA 98116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 15, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Dr. Michael Vickers, DPM
    About Dr. Michael Vickers, DPM

    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1336208321
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Anne Hospital
    • Swedish Cherry Hill Campus
    • Swedish First Hill Campus

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Vickers, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vickers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vickers has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vickers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vickers works at West Seattle Foot & Ankle Clinic in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Vickers’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Vickers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vickers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vickers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vickers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

