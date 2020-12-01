Overview of Dr. Michael Vickers, MD

Dr. Michael Vickers, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown and Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.



Dr. Vickers works at Neuroscience and Spine Associates, P.L. in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.