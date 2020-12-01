Dr. Michael Vickers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vickers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Vickers, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Vickers, MD
Dr. Michael Vickers, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown and Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.
Dr. Vickers' Office Locations
Neuroscience and Spine Associates, P.L.1660 Medical Blvd Ste 200, Naples, FL 34110 Directions (239) 566-3434
- 2 3451 Pine Ridge Rd Ste 601, Naples, FL 34109 Directions (239) 566-3434
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
- Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent physician. Dr. Vickers is smart, well informed and a caring doctor. He takes the time to listen to his patients and provide intelligent well thought out treatment plans.
About Dr. Michael Vickers, MD
- Neurology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1427057371
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
