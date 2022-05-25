Overview

Dr. Michael Viksman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Holmdel, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from Kazan State Medical University and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Community Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.



Dr. Viksman works at Allergy Affiliates Michael Viksman in Holmdel, NJ with other offices in Toms River, NJ and Manalapan, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.