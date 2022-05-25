Dr. Michael Viksman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Viksman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Viksman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Viksman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Holmdel, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from Kazan State Medical University and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Community Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.
Dr. Viksman works at
Locations
-
1
Holmdel717 N Beers St Ste 2F, Holmdel, NJ 07733 Directions (732) 349-6856
-
2
Allergy Affiliates - Michael Vikman, MD368 Lakehurst Rd Ste 304, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 349-6856
-
3
Allergy Affiliates - Michael Vikman, MD100 Craig Rd Ste 204, Manalapan, NJ 07726 Directions (732) 303-9101
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Community Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Consumer Health Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Intergroup
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Viksman?
On my first visit, Dr. Viksman met with me to go over my history. After a lengthy conversation he had an idea what I was dealing with and gave it a name. Allergy testing followed and we made plans to start allergy shots and a new regime of meds. I was sick all the time with sizable polyps, terrible allergies and living on steroids. Today, 3 years later, I have no problems with allergies and I got my sense of smell back which had been gone for 41 years!! Previously I was being treated by an allergist, an ENT and a pulmonologist and now I only see Dr. Viksman. He is knowledgeable and patient. I would recommend him to anyone and I have.
About Dr. Michael Viksman, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 51 years of experience
- English, Russian and Ukrainian
- 1972668747
Education & Certifications
- Asthma and Allergy Center Johns Hopkins
- Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center|University Hospital Stony Brook
- University Hosp SUNY Stony Brook|University Hospital Suny Stony Brook
- Kazan State Medical University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Viksman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Viksman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Viksman works at
Dr. Viksman speaks Russian and Ukrainian.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Viksman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Viksman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Viksman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Viksman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.