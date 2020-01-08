Dr. Michael Villano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Villano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Villano, MD
Dr. Michael Villano, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend.
Dr. Villano works at
Dr. Villano's Office Locations
Cascade ENT431 NE Revere Ave Ste 100, Bend, OR 97701 Directions (541) 312-1145
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Charles Bend
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Villano and his staff did a great job for me. They are friendly and caring. I would highly recommend them . Thank you Dr.Villano
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1023069481
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Dr. Villano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Villano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Villano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Villano has seen patients for Trigeminal Neuralgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Villano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Villano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Villano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Villano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Villano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.