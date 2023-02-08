Dr. Michael Vincent, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vincent is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Vincent, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Vincent, MD
Dr. Michael Vincent, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center and Suburban Hospital.
Dr. Vincent works at
Dr. Vincent's Office Locations
Ambulatory Plastic Surgery Center15245 Shady Grove Rd Ste 155, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (240) 912-4708
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vista Health Plan
- WellPoint
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Vincent performed liposuction on me. His technique was so gentle that I experienced no post op pain. No pain meds needed at all. Moreover, the aesthetic results exceeded my expectations. That he and his staff are wonderful people to work with was an added bonus. I highly recommend Dr. Michael Vincent!
About Dr. Michael Vincent, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1790782407
Education & Certifications
- Eastern Va Grad School Med
- National Naval Med Center
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- Duke University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vincent has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vincent accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vincent has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vincent speaks Spanish.
124 patients have reviewed Dr. Vincent. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vincent.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vincent, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vincent appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.