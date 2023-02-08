See All Plastic Surgeons in Rockville, MD
Dr. Michael Vincent, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.9 (123)
Map Pin Small Rockville, MD
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Vincent, MD

Dr. Michael Vincent, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center and Suburban Hospital.

Dr. Vincent works at Ambulatory Plastic Surgery Center Associates, Chtd in Rockville, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vincent's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ambulatory Plastic Surgery Center
    Ambulatory Plastic Surgery Center
15245 Shady Grove Rd Ste 155, Rockville, MD 20850
(240) 912-4708

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
  • Suburban Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Cancer
Gynecomastia
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Cancer
Gynecomastia

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Atypical Mole Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cyst
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Eyelid Tumor Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lipodystrophy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mole
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Protruding Ears Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Vision Impairment Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vista Health Plan
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 124 ratings
    Patient Ratings (124)
    5 Star
    (121)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 08, 2023
    Dr. Vincent performed liposuction on me. His technique was so gentle that I experienced no post op pain. No pain meds needed at all. Moreover, the aesthetic results exceeded my expectations. That he and his staff are wonderful people to work with was an added bonus. I highly recommend Dr. Michael Vincent!
    — Feb 08, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Michael Vincent, MD
    About Dr. Michael Vincent, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1790782407
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Eastern Va Grad School Med
    Internship
    • National Naval Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Duke University School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Duke University
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Vincent, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vincent is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vincent has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vincent has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vincent works at Ambulatory Plastic Surgery Center Associates, Chtd in Rockville, MD. View the full address on Dr. Vincent’s profile.

    124 patients have reviewed Dr. Vincent. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vincent.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vincent, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vincent appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

