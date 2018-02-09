Overview of Dr. Michael Vittone, MD

Dr. Michael Vittone, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Latrobe, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Excela Health Frick Hospital and Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.



Dr. Vittone works at Gyno Associates in Latrobe, PA with other offices in Mount Pleasant, PA and Somerset, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Blindness, Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.