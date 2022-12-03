Overview

Dr. Michael Vizachero, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from University of Michigan (SOM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Vizachero works at SHMG Center for Integrative Medicine in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.