Dr. Michael Volz, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Volz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Broomfield, CO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Citizens Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2 Garden Ctr Ste 201, Broomfield, CO 80020 Directions (720) 887-0700
-
2
Michael A. Volz M.d. PC5690 Dtc Blvd Ste 150E, Greenwood Village, CO 80111 Directions (720) 488-9280
-
3
Citizens Medical Center Inc100 E College Dr, Colby, KS 67701 Directions (720) 488-9280
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Citizens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Volz is a FANTASTIC physician and is a real advocate for his patients. He listens carefully and gets to the root cause of the problem and thinking outside the box in what could be unusual causes for manifestations a person may be having. He has two locations in CO and his staff is excellent. I recommend to all who live in the Denver metro area.
About Dr. Michael Volz, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1841225430
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Volz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Volz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Volz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Volz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Volz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Volz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.