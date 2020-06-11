Dr. Von Poelnitz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Von Poelnitz, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Von Poelnitz, MD
Dr. Michael Von Poelnitz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Denville, NJ. They graduated from U Mainz and is affiliated with Saint Clare's Denville Hospital.
Dr. Von Poelnitz's Office Locations
St.clares Hospital50 Morris Ave, Denville, NJ 07834 Directions (973) 625-7007
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Clare's Denville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. von Poelnitz is a wonderful psychiatrist. He takes his time understanding the issues and talking to his patient. He is not one of those doctors that like to dispense high doses of medication without really feeling the absolute need for it, especially NON-necessary medications. My young son really likes him!I would definitely recommend.
About Dr. Michael Von Poelnitz, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Mainz
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Von Poelnitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Von Poelnitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Von Poelnitz has seen patients for Adjustment Disorder , Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Von Poelnitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Von Poelnitz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Von Poelnitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Von Poelnitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Von Poelnitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.