Dr. Michael Vosbikian, MD
Dr. Michael Vosbikian, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with University Hospital.
University Hospital205 S Orange Ave, Newark, NJ 07103 Directions (973) 972-0681Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- University Hospital
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1235454984
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center-Harvard Medical School
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital (Pennsylvania)
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Villanova University
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Vosbikian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vosbikian accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Vosbikian. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vosbikian.
