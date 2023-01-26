Dr. Voss has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Voss, DO
Overview of Dr. Michael Voss, DO
Dr. Michael Voss, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University and is affiliated with University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.
Dr. Voss' Office Locations
- 1 50 N Medical Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84132 Directions (801) 581-7952
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Voss is so professional but also so kind and caring and warm. He has helped me beyond belief. I have struggled with severe depression and anxiety for many years. I was so glad I was able to find him and the staff at the University of Utah. He is so thorough. Won't stop until the patient is well. And he is just the best! He has the best personality and is the only healthcare I don't hate going to! I have bad anxiety before ECT (this where I am treated by him at the University of Utah...best hospital and staff ever!). I just couldn't make myself go a few times but I told him and he made sure I was comfortable and able to go. I just can't thank him enough! If you're able to be seen by him I so recommend it. If only every healthcare professional was this way! I am able to function again and life is actually great. So appreciate it!
About Dr. Michael Voss, DO
- Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1790985992
Education & Certifications
- Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University
