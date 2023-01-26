See All Psychiatrists in Salt Lake City, UT
Dr. Michael Voss, DO

Psychiatry
5.0 (7)
Map Pin Small Salt Lake City, UT
Call for new patient details
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Voss, DO

Dr. Michael Voss, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University and is affiliated with University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Voss' Office Locations

  1. 1
    50 N Medical Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84132
(801) 581-7952

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT)
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse
Psychological Evaluation
Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT)
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse
Psychological Evaluation

Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Narcissistic Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michael Voss, DO

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    • 1790985992
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Voss has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Voss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Voss. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Voss.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Voss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Voss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

