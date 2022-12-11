Dr. Michael Vrabec, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vrabec is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Vrabec, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Vrabec, MD
Dr. Michael Vrabec, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Appleton, WI. They completed their fellowship with Hunkeler Eye Clin
Dr. Vrabec works at
Dr. Vrabec's Office Locations
-
1
Valley Eye Associates21 Park Pl, Appleton, WI 54914 Directions (920) 739-4361Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Valley Eye Associates2100 S Kensington Dr Ste 5, Appleton, WI 54915 Directions (920) 729-4361
-
3
Encircle Health2500 E Capitol Dr # 3500, Appleton, WI 54911 Directions
-
4
Valley Eye Associates719 Doctors Ct, Oshkosh, WI 54901 Directions (920) 235-0066Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
5
Pinnacle Cataract & Laser Institute4648 W Spencer St, Appleton, WI 54914 Directions (920) 739-4361
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Northeast Wisconsin Saint Elizabeth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vrabec?
From checking in for my cataract surgeries to post-op care, staff was kind, caring, informative and professional. I was kept informed every step of the procedure. Dr. Vrabec did an excellent job and my vision is better than it’s been in years. I highly recommend.
About Dr. Michael Vrabec, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1407883838
Education & Certifications
- Hunkeler Eye Clin
- Presbyterian / St Lukes Medical Center
- University of Wisconsin / Madison
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vrabec has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vrabec accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vrabec has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vrabec works at
91 patients have reviewed Dr. Vrabec. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vrabec.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vrabec, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vrabec appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.