Dr. Michael Waddell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Waddell, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Indianapolis, Franciscan Health Lafayette East , Franciscan Health Mooresville and IU Health Methodist Hospital.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
Franciscan Physician Network Diabetes and Endocrinology Specialists Indianapolis5230 E Stop 11 Rd Ste 150, Indianapolis, IN 46237 Directions (317) 865-5904
Franciscan Physician Network Diabetes And Endocrinology Specialists1001 Hadley Rd Lowr Level, Mooresville, IN 46158 Directions (317) 865-5904
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Indianapolis
- Franciscan Health Lafayette East
- Franciscan Health Mooresville
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
He is the best Diabetes Dr. I have ever had. I am Type 1 and he is always very helpful. And very good at explaining everything.
About Dr. Michael Waddell, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University School of Medicine - Endocrinology
- St. Vincent Hospital - Internal Medicine
- Indiana University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waddell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waddell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waddell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Waddell has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waddell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Waddell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waddell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waddell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waddell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.