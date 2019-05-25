See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. Michael Waddell, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.3 (15)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Waddell, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Indianapolis, Franciscan Health Lafayette East , Franciscan Health Mooresville and IU Health Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Waddell works at Franciscan Physician Network Diabetes And Endocrinology Specialists in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Mooresville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Physician Network Diabetes and Endocrinology Specialists Indianapolis
    5230 E Stop 11 Rd Ste 150, Indianapolis, IN 46237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 865-5904
  2. 2
    Franciscan Physician Network Diabetes And Endocrinology Specialists
    1001 Hadley Rd Lowr Level, Mooresville, IN 46158 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 865-5904

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Franciscan Health Indianapolis
  • Franciscan Health Lafayette East 
  • Franciscan Health Mooresville
  • IU Health Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michael Waddell, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962420141
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Indiana University School of Medicine - Endocrinology
    Residency
    • St. Vincent Hospital - Internal Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Indiana University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Waddell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waddell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Waddell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Waddell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Waddell has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waddell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Waddell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waddell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waddell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waddell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

