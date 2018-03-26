Dr. Michael Waddington, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waddington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Waddington, DO
Overview of Dr. Michael Waddington, DO
Dr. Michael Waddington, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine Specialist in Manchester, CT. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Manchester Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Waddington works at
Dr. Waddington's Office Locations
-
1
Eastern Connecticut Hlth Netwrk29 Haynes St Ste D, Manchester, CT 06040 Directions (860) 533-4678Monday12:00pm - 5:00pmTuesday12:00pm - 5:00pmFriday12:00pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Manchester Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthLink
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Waddington?
I was a little skeptical about my meeting with the doctor. Anyone who has chronic pain can relate to being anxious about visiting yet another doctor who claims they can help with pain management. I had no desire for any more pills. However, this appointment was sheer bliss! From the beginning to the end. The doctor clearly explained what he was going to do, what his expectations were of the outcome, and the process he was going to use to get there. His confidence immediately put me at ease!
About Dr. Michael Waddington, DO
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1205043486
Education & Certifications
- Metro Health Hospital, Wyoming Mi
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Swarthmore College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waddington has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waddington accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waddington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Waddington works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Waddington. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waddington.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waddington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waddington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.