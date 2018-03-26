Overview of Dr. Michael Waddington, DO

Dr. Michael Waddington, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine Specialist in Manchester, CT. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Manchester Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Waddington works at Eastern Connecticut Hlth Netwrk in Manchester, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.