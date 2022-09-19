Dr. Michael Wahl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wahl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Wahl, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Wahl, MD
Dr. Michael Wahl, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Hudson, FL. They graduated from Georgetown University Hospital and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital and HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital.
Dr. Wahl's Office Locations
Michael Wahl MD PA13910 Lakeshore Blvd Ste 140, Hudson, FL 34667 Directions (727) 380-2330
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
- HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Wahl is the best thoracic and heart surgeon in this area.ccHe performed bypass surgery ton me ten years ago and I'm 73 years old now and still kicking. I have been laughing reading these reviews. One said he was dirty because he had blood on his sleeve, Duhhh, the man is a non stop surgical machine. His attitude is gruff?? Yup...he's a former New Yorker so he is gruff. I have a rare form of hemophelia and he was so good at the surgery that he didn't use any blood. I had a leg surgery several years prior and they needed 21 units of blood over several weeks afterwards. He yelled at me in the hospital and I just looked him and laughed Do you want fake personality or skill???
About Dr. Michael Wahl, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- English
- 1114017142
Education & Certifications
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Cardiovascular Surgery, Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
Dr. Wahl has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wahl accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wahl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wahl has seen patients for Thoracentesis, Port Placements or Replacements and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wahl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Wahl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wahl.
