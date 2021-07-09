Dr. Michael Wahl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wahl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Wahl, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Wahl, MD
Dr. Michael Wahl, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Denver, CO. They completed their residency with MAYO CLINIC
Dr. Wahl works at
Dr. Wahl's Office Locations
1
Denver Heart Rose Medical Center4545 E 9th Ave Ste 670, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 997-0872Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Denver Heart - Greenwood Village8200 E Belleview Ave Ste 200C, Greenwood Village, CO 80111 Directions (303) 963-0019
3
Denver Heart - Swedish Medical499 E Hampden Ave Ste 200, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (303) 963-0018Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- North Suburban Medical Center
- Avista Adventist Hospital
- Penrose Hospital
- Rose Medical Center
- St. Anthony Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I wish that I could say that each and every appointment went forward with no hiccups, but that never happens in healthcare. However, I can say, Dr. Wahl and his team will do everything in their power to make the visit run as smoothly as possible and adjust to any obstacles that occur. So lucky to have found Dr. Wahl.
About Dr. Michael Wahl, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- 1346237807
Education & Certifications
- MAYO CLINIC
- Cardiology and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wahl has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wahl accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wahl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wahl works at
Dr. Wahl has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wahl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Wahl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wahl.
