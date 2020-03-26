Dr. Michael Waickman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waickman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Waickman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Waickman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fairlawn, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital and Akron General Medical Center.
Dr. Waickman works at
Locations
-
1
Joseph F Alexander Jr MD3090 W Market St Ste 110, Fairlawn, OH 44333 Directions (330) 836-7110
-
2
Francis J Waickman MD & Assocs544 White Pond Dr Ste B, Akron, OH 44320 Directions (330) 867-3767
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron City Hospital
- Akron General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- NGS CoreSource
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Michael Waickman is a awesome doctor. I would recommend him highly!
About Dr. Michael Waickman, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Strong Memorial Hospital University of Rochester
- Strong Mem Hosp-Univ of Rochester
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED
- College of the Holy Cross
- Internal Medicine
