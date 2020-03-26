Overview

Dr. Michael Waickman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fairlawn, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital and Akron General Medical Center.



Dr. Waickman works at Francis J Waickman MD & Assocs in Fairlawn, OH with other offices in Akron, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.