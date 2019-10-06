Dr. Wait has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Wait, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Wait, MD
Dr. Michael Wait, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Parkland Health And Hospital System and William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital.
Dr. Wait works at
Dr. Wait's Office Locations
M Dean Jacoby MD PA5939 Harry Hines Blvd Ste 935, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 645-7700
UT Southwestern Medical Center THS2001 Inwood Rd Fl 5, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 645-7700
UT Southwestern Medical Center THS5323 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 645-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkland Health And Hospital System
- William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I recently visited Dr.Michael Wait for a consultation after my angiogram. He was so thorough in explaining from the image. I wish he had performed my own heart surgery over 2 years ago. He is the best When it comes to open heart surgery. He is very kind, approachable, highly skilled. I highly recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Michael Wait, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1831154632
Education & Certifications
- University Tex Sw Med Center
- University Tex Sw Med Center
- University Tex Sw Med Center
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Baylor
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Dr. Wait accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Wait has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Wait. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wait.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wait, there are benefits to both methods.